Curfew-like restrictions in Bhaderwah on first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

Restrictions, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, were enforced in Jammu and Kashmir’s additional district Bhaderwah today on the first anniversary of revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Several regional parties, including the Jammu Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) has asked their workers to hold protests on the day.

Curfew-like restrictions were imposed in entire additional district Bhadarwah with Police, para military forces and Army maintaining a tight vigil by laying concertina wires on all the entry and exit points, lanes and by-lanes of the town and its peripheral areas.

However, local administration maintained that the strict restrictions are primarily aimed at containing the community spread of the Corona virus and to complete the smooth contact tracing of the Covid-19 positive patients.

“After the festive celebrations of Eid and Raksha Bandhan, there are some apprehensions of community spread and to contain it effectively, we have imposed strict restrictions across additional district Bhaderwah,” said Rakesh Kumar, ADC Bhaderwah.

“People are following the restrictions and nobody has tried to venture out, hopefully we will complete the contact tracing soon after which curbs will be lifted,” ADC added.

Meanwhile, no public or private transport was allowed to ply on the roads. Banks remained closed, while shops were not allowed to open.