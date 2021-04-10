Cyber police recover over two dozen smartphones in Srinagar

Cyber police Kashmir on Saturday claimed to have recovered thirty missing smartphones it said have been returned to their rightful owners in Srinagar district.

In a statement, police said that the recovered cellphones are of various models worth lakhs of rupees.

It further said that apart from reports of missing cell phones, cyber crimes, scams and related criminal activities too are being dealt with strictly.

The statement said that police are taking initiatives to make people aware of online frauds, scams and other criminal activities.

It further advised people not to share their details, including banking and One Time Passwords (OTPs) to unknown persons over phone or on the Internet.