Cyber police takes cognizance of Facebook pages of Kashmir police chief

Police on Saturday said a case has been registered into fake Facebook pages of Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, created

“Taking cognisance of fake Facebook profiles created in the name of Shri Vijay Kumar IPS (IGP Kashmir), Cyber Police Kashmir have registered a case and started an investigation,” said a spokesman.

“The fake Facebook accounts have been created by some miscreants containing pictures of IGP Kashmir Zone with the mala-fide intention to cause mischief and cheat common masses by virtue of misrepresenting the Inspector General of Police.”

He said a case vide FIR No. 19/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is going on.