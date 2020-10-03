DAK condoles demise of former Dean SKIMS Dr Nazir Wani

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Saturday held a condolence meeting at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar to mourn the sad demise of Dr Nazir Ahmad Wani former Dean SKIMS who breathed his last yesterday after a prolonged illness.

Paying rich tributes to the deceased, DAK members prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Saddened over the death, President DAK Dr Nisar ul Hassan said it is a great loss to the medical fraternity and his death has resulted in a great void in the field of medicine.

“A medical luminary, Dr Nazir graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his masters in Surgery he went to United Kingdom where he passed his FRCS Edinburgh and Joined SKIMS as a faculty member,” he said.

“He headed the department of Surgery for many years and rose to the highest academic position of Dean at SKIMS,” Dr Nisar said.

He was a pioneer to start hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgeries in Kashmir and it was because of him that surgical services became more specialized and differentiated.

“He produced a generation of surgeons and has many high impact research papers published in the best international Journals,” he said.

“He was instrumental in shaping the surgical services in the valley and his contribution in the field of Surgery will be remembered for all times to come,” he added.

“Born in Alikadal area of Srinagar, Dr Nazir was a man of impeccable integrity. He was a compassionate and empathetic doctor because of which he was very popular among patients. He will be sorely remembered by everyone whose lives he touched,” said Dr Nisar.