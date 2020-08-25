Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: August 25, 2020, 4:45 PM

DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan tests negative for Covid-19

File Photo
File Photo

Influenza expert and Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) President Dr Nisar ul Hassan on Tuesday tested negative for Covid-19.

DAK President who is also an Associate Professor of Medicine at GMC Srinagar had tested positive for the virus on August 12 after showing symptoms of the disease.

“Today I tested negative for the virus. It is a big relief,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan in a communiqué.

“2 weeks back while I was attending Covid-19 patients at SMHS hospital, I developed unusual symptoms – crazy fatigue, body aches and terrible headache. My test result came positive and I immediately quarantined myself. Next day I was hit by nasal congestion, sore throat and joint pains. On third day I had profuse sweating, chills and increase in heart rate. I was completely exhausted with no energy and was feeling sleepy all the time. The symptoms lasted for 9 days,” he said, in a statement.

“On day 10, I had sense of well being when my appetite came and I regained my sense of smell and taste which had gone,” Dr Nisar said.
“But, all along my blood oxygen levels remained in the normal range,” he added.

