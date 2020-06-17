Jammu, Latest News
Darbar Move: Govt orders moving of offices from Jammu to Srinagar for Summer Session

File Photo
The Government today issued an order for the different departments to function their headquarters along with the records for the forthcoming Annual Darbar Move-2020.


The General Administration Department order said that in continuation to the Government Order No. 626-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 08.06.2020, it is hereby ordered that the Departments shall primarily function from the headquarters alongwith the records in the following manner:

The Departments whose headquarters will move to Srinagar include Civil Aviation,  Culture,  Estates, Finance,  Floriculture, General Administration,  Horticulture, Higher Education, Hospitality & Protocol, Industries & Commerce,  Information Technology,  Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs,  Labour & Employment,  Public Works,  Social Welfare,  School Education,  Skill Development,  Tourism , Youth, Services & Sports.


While as Animal/Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries , ARI & Trainings, Cooperative, Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation Reconstruction, Election, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs,  Forest, Ecology & Environment , Health & Medical Education, Home, Housing & Urban Development, Information, Jal Shakti, Planning, Development & Monitoring, Power Development, Revenue, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Transport and  Tribal Affairs will function from Jammu Secretariat.
Likewise, Agriculture Production and Science & Technology would function from both Jammu and Srinagar Secretariats.

