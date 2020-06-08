Darbar to formally open in Srinagar on July 6

The Darbar Move offices will formally open in the summer capital, Srinagar, on 6th July, 2020 in view of the extraordinary circumstances arisen due to COVID-19.

“This arrangement is a peculiar one which is being adopted this year only keeping in view the circumstances arisen due to outbreak of COVID- 19 pandemic,” reads a government order issued here today in this regard.

“In continuation to previous orders and in view of review of extent and spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Darbar Move offices for the Summer Session-2020 shall formally open at Srinagar on 6th July, 2020 (Monday) at 9:30 a.m,” reads the order.

The order stated that the offices observing five days week shall close at Jammu on 26th June, 2020 (Friday) after the office hours and the offices observing six days week shall close on 27th June, 2020 (Saturday) after the office hours to facilitate packing of records and equipments.

There will be no closure of the Jammu Secretariat, which shall reopen on 1st July, 2020 (Wednesday). The Civil Secretariat shall continue to remain functional both at Jammu and Srinagar and the move employees shall work on “as is where is” basis i.e. Kashmir based staff shall work from Srinagar Secretariat and Jammu based staff shall work from Jammu Secretariat. The move offices outside the Civil Secretariat shall also continue to remain functional both at Jammu as well as Srinagar.

All the Departments shall function from both the locations for which the Administrative Secretaries shall make necessary arrangements especially at the Senior Staff Level to ensure the functionality in their respective departments, both at Srinagar and Jammu. Similar arrangements shall be put in place by the Heads of the Departments observing Darbar Move.

The Civil Secretariat Treasury and J&K Bank Moving Branch at Civil Secretariat shall be functional at both the places within the Civil Secretariat viz; Jammu/Srinagar. The Finance Department will put in place a suitable mechanism for the purpose. The dispensary of the Civil Secretariat shall remain functional at both the places within the Civil Secretariat for which the Health & Medical Education Department will put in place a suitable mechanism. The Information Technology Department shall work towards computerization of records to facilitate seamless disposal of the files at both places. The Estates Department shall provide accommodation to the Officers and officials, as per requirement at both the places.

Meanwhile, J&KRTC shall make available trucks for shifting the records from Jammu to Srinagar. The trucks shall be requisitioned by the departments from J&KRTC and the departments shall draw advance for meeting carriage and packaging charges. The trucks shall be allowed to enter the Civil Secretariat premises on 26th June, 2020 (Friday) after the working hours. Loading of records (as per SOP) in the offices located outside the Secretariat premises observing six-day week shall take place after the working hours on the last working day. The loaded trucks shall leave for Srinagar on 28th June, 2020 (Sunday), in a convoy.

SSP Security, Jammu will supervise the packing/loading of records of the offices located outside the Secretariat from the security point of view and issue clearance certificates to the drivers who, in turn, shall show them to the SSP, Security, Civil Secretariat to allow them to be included in the convoy. The SSP, Security, Civil Secretariat will allow the entry of trucks/records in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu/Srinagar after proper scrutiny.

J&KRTC shall ensure that one crane and two empty trucks shall accompany the convoy in order to avoid any inconvenience due to break-down of trucks on the way. Mobile workshop(s) shall also accompany the convoy.

J&K Police shall escort the convoy all along the route upto their respective destinations. They shall also make sure that the move convoy is given precedence in crossing the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel and the Jawahar Tunnel. The Director General of Police will issue necessary guidelines to the field agencies accordingly.

The Health Department shall make arrangements for medical aid facilities at Tikri, Udhampur, Chenani, Ramban, Ramsu, Banihal & Qazigund on the days of movement of records. The Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department shall issue necessary instructions in this behalf to the Directorates of Jammu and Kashmir Divisions, accordingly.