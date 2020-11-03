India, Latest News
IANS
Bareilly ,
UPDATED: November 3, 2020, 4:25 PM

Dargah Aala Hazrat opposes cremation of Muslims

There have been cases, particularly in neighbouring Sri Lanka, where Muslims dying of Covid-19 were not given burial, but were cremated.
IANS
Bareilly ,
UPDATED: November 3, 2020, 4:25 PM
Representational Photo. Source: Pixabay
Representational Photo. Source: Pixabay

The grand mufti of the Dargah Aala Hazrat here has urged the governments of India and Sri Lanka to stop ‘forceful cremation’ of Muslims falling prey to Covid-19.

He said that the last rites should follow the guidelines in Islam.

Trending News

Admin launches drive against illegal mining in Kupwara

CUK holds webinar on 'law and prevention of corruption'

'Research methodology backbone of quality research'

KK Sharma to represent J&K in delimitation panel

Salman Hasan Khan, Vice President, Aala Hazrat Dargah, said, “Islam does not allow, under any circumstances, cremation of the deceased. This action, where Muslims dying of Covid-19 are being forcefully cremated, has caused immense grief in the community.”

The grand mufti said that the last rites should be permitted strictly as per the tenets of Islam and keeping the sentiments of the family in mind.

The letter further stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) and numerous scientists have also reiterated that the dead does not transmit the virus.

Latest News
Representational Photo

WHO highlights influenza risk for kids, pregnant women during pandemic

Representational Photo

2020 breaks annual gun sale records in US

Representational Image. Source: Wikipedia/ Brocken Inaglory

Sri Lanka rescues over 100 stranded whales

Representational Image

Govt blocks 12 pro-Khalistani websites

There have been cases, particularly in neighbouring Sri Lanka, where Muslims dying of Covid-19 were not given burial, but were cremated.

Tagged in , ,
Related News