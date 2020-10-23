India, Latest News
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 23, 2020, 2:39 PM

Data protection: Parliament's joint panel summons Facebook, Twitter

The summon to Facebook and Twitter is strictly pertaining to the issue of citizen's personal data protection.
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 23, 2020, 2:39 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

A joint committee of Parliament on Friday issued summons to Facebook in order to seek its “oral evidence” on the issues of data protection and privacy. Twitter too is said to have been directed for appearance next week.

The joint committee led by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi has 20 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Body of missing woman recovered from Banihal in decomposed state

Symposium on 'Memories of 22 October 1947' held

EGI, PCI condemn sealing of Kashmir Times office

Transparent recruitment process in place in J&K: Advisor Khan

The agenda of Friday’s meeting read: “Oral evidence by the representatives of Facebook India Online Services Pvt Ltd on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.”

However, the summon to Facebook and Twitter is strictly pertaining to the issue of citizen’s personal data protection.

The summons to Twitter assume significance as these come close on the Centre’s letter to the microblogging site’s chief Jack Dorsey.

Latest News
File Photo

PM "insulted" soldiers when he said nobody intruded into Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif. Photo Source: Wikipedia / Z A Balti

Pakistan's anti-corruption body slaps fresh graft case on Nawaz Sharif

Representational Image

J&K govt summons Facebook India head to appear in person in online cheating case

Representational Photo

Corona milestone: Remdesivir 1st to receive FDA approval for Covid-19 treatment

Taking strong exception to the “misrepresentation” of India’s map, the government wrote a stern letter to the Twitter CEO, saying that any attempt by the platform to disrespect the sovereignty and integrity of India, which is also reflected by the maps, was totally unacceptable.

Last month, amid severe criticism of Facebook and the Union government over the alleged collusion of Facebook India executive Ankhi Das and the BJP, Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote a hard hitting letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, blaming the Facebook India management of alleged bias against people supporting the right-of-centre ideology.

Tagged in , ,
Related News