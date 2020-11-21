Daulatabad residents dig borewells to end water woes

The residents of Daulatabad locality in Nowpora area of Srinagar have started digging borewells at their homes after authorities failed to provide potable water supply in the area.

“We have been facing water shortage for the last two years. The issue was taken up with the authorities verbally as well as in writing, but not a single step has been taken yet,” said a resident, who identified himself as Rafiq Ahmad.

He said the supply pipes were decades-old and blocked by the rust. “Some were broken as well. We told the authorities if they couldn’t replace the supply pipes then they should provide us with a new connection, but they did not even bat an eye to our requests,” said Ahmad.

Labourers drilling the ground at a residential house in Daulatabad area of Nowpora/ GK Photo

Appalled by the official apathy, Ahmad said that the residents have now taken to digging borewells to end water woes.

When contacted, Zubair Naqash, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Water Works Department, Srinagar said he received an application a couple of weeks ago. “I have planned a project to replace the supply lines of the area,” he said, adding that the procurement process might take some time. “I will ensure that this is done as soon as possible.”