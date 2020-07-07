Day 3: Rescue operation continues to trace drowned youth

The rescue operation launched to trace the youth from Srinagar who drowned while taking a bath in nallah Sindh near Kichpara area of Kangan in Ganderbal district continued on 3rd day on Tuesday.

Sub divisional magistrate Kangan Hakim Tanveer Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that the rescue teams of police, SDRF and local volunteers are searching for the missing youth who along with another youth drowned while taking a bath in nallah Sindh in Ganderbal district on Sunday.

Two youth namely Zahid Farooq and Rashid Ahmed from Noorbagh area of Srinagar drowned in nallah Sindh near Kichpara area of Kangan in Ganderbal district on Sunday afternoon.

The body of Zahid Farooq was retrieved from the nallah near Preng area on Monday.