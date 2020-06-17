Day 4: No trace of missing Srinagar trekker

Four days after he went missing, there has been no trace of the Srinagar trekker so far, officials said on Wednesday.

Hilal Ahmed Dar, a resident of Bemina Srinagar, was part of a group of five persons who had gone for trekking to Gangabal lake in Ganderbal district on Sunday morning.

While others got back by the evening, Dar went missing.

Since past three days, the police, members of JKMHC along with some locals have been searching for the missing youth, however there has been no trace of him so far.

Deputy commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal told Greater Kashmir that there are no clues about the missing youth so far.

He said the teams of police, JKMHC along with family members are in the area to trace the missing youth.

He said that they have also sought the help of the army to trace the missing youth now.

Meanwhile, the family members of the missing youth protested at press colony Srinagar and sought intervention of LG G C Murmu and deputy commissioner Srinagar in this regard.