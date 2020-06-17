Kashmir, Latest News
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal ,
UPDATED: June 17, 2020, 2:23 PM

Day 4: No trace of missing Srinagar trekker

He said that they have also sought the help of the army to trace the missing youth now.
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal ,
UPDATED: June 17, 2020, 2:23 PM
File Pic of Gangabal Lake
File Pic of Gangabal Lake

Four days after he went missing, there has been no trace of the Srinagar trekker so far, officials said on Wednesday.

Hilal Ahmed Dar, a resident of Bemina Srinagar, was part of a group of five persons who had gone for trekking to Gangabal lake in Ganderbal district on Sunday morning.

Trending News
GK Pic

Police refute reports about closure of Srinagar-Kargil highway for vehicular movement

File Pic

Shopian resident dies of Covid-19, J&K toll now 64

Fruit growers hail Horticulture Department

While others got back by the evening, Dar went missing.

Since past three days, the police, members of JKMHC along with some locals have been searching for the missing youth, however there has been no trace of him so far.

Deputy commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal told Greater Kashmir that there are no clues about the missing youth so far.

Latest News
File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

COVID-19: India registers highest-ever spike of 2003 deaths, number of cases rise to 3,54,065

GK Pic

Police refute reports about closure of Srinagar-Kargil highway for vehicular movement

File Pic

Shopian resident dies of Covid-19, J&K toll now 64

File Pic

Searches launched in several Rajouri villages after reports of suspicious movement

He said the teams of police, JKMHC along with family members are in the area to trace the missing youth. 

He said that they have also sought the help of the army to trace the missing youth now.

Meanwhile, the family members of the missing youth protested at press colony Srinagar and sought intervention of LG G C Murmu and deputy commissioner Srinagar in this regard.

Related News