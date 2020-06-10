Day after his abduction, man found dead in Shopian

The body of a man who was abducted by unknown gunmen yesterday was recovered from a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, reports said.

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency reported that the body of Tariq Ahmad Paul was found in Kungnoo Turkwangan today. He said the body bore torture marks.

Paul’s house was damaged during a gunfight in Pinjoora village few days ago that left four militants dead.

The officer said that a case has been registered and an investigation taken up.