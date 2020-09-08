DC office Poonch closed as 15 employees test COVID-19 positive

The office of Deputy Commissioner in Poonch was closed for the public on Tuesday as fifteen employees posted there tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav issued a general advisory from his Twitter handle and informed that fifteen employees of DC office have tested positive for Coronavirus.

“The office will be sanitized and contacts will be tested again,” said Yadav.

He said that the office will be functioning after sanitization but the general public is requested not to visit the facility for the next few days and to contact the officials over phone in case of any urgency.

The office was closed for public visits two weeks ago also after some officials there tested COVID-19 positive.