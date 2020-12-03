DC office road closed in J&K's Rajouri after suspected explosive material recovered

The main road leading to the office of the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri was closed on Thursday following the recovery of a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Officials said that in the morning hours, a hand grenade was recovered on the main road behind the Deputy Commissioner office which was seized from the spot by police.

Later, at around 2 PM, officials said, a radio set fitted with wires suspected to be an explosive device was recovered from the same road.

“The road has been closed and senior police officers have reached the spot and the entire area has been sealed,” said a police official.

He said that a bomb disposal squad has also been called in.