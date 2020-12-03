Latest News, Pir Panjal
Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri ,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 3:50 PM

DC office road closed in J&K's Rajouri after suspected explosive material recovered

“The road has been closed and senior police officers have reached the spot and the entire area has been sealed,” said a police official.
Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri ,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 3:50 PM
GK Photo
GK Photo

The main road leading to the office of the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri was closed on Thursday following the recovery of a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Officials said that in the morning hours, a hand grenade was recovered on the main road behind the Deputy Commissioner office which was seized from the spot by police.

Trending News

Kashmir University gets Centre of Excellence for glacial studies

Representational Photo

DDC candidate shot at in Sangam had refused to take security: Police

Representational Photo

43% votes polled till 1 pm in 3rd phase of J&K DDC polls

Photo Source: Facebook/ Anees Ul Islam

DDC candidate shot at, injured in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Later, at around 2 PM, officials said, a radio set fitted with wires suspected to be an explosive device was recovered from the same road.

“The road has been closed and senior police officers have reached the spot and the entire area has been sealed,” said a police official.

He said that a bomb disposal squad has also been called in.

Tagged in ,
Related News