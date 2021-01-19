DC Srinagar sanctions Rs 30 lakh relief, housing assistance to families affected in recent fire incidents

The Srinagar district administration has sanctioned relief and compensation amounts in favour of families affected in the recent fire incidents in the district.

The relief amounts will be in addition to the immediate assistance in the form of household items provided to the affected families, read a handout issued by the administration.

The administration has also issued directions for providing housing assistance for reconstruction in cases where the affected houses were damaged fully.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary sanctioned the relief in a meeting – convened here Tuesday under his chairmanship – of concerned officers including among others ADC Srinagar Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi, JD Planning Mohammad Yaseen Lone, ACR Srinagar Rour-ur-Rehman and Tehsildars concerned.

It is notable that 23 structures were damaged and 44 families affected in 8 different fire incidents reported at Gandarpora, Nawakadal, Zadibal, Allochibagh, Habbakadal, Wattalkadal, Nadpora, Chanpora and Panthachowk.

In each of these incidents the Srinagar district administration rushed immediate assistance to the affected families.

The assistant provided included Rs 3 lakh cash assistance, 175 mattresses, 180 blankets, 200 bed sheets apart from kitchen sets and other household items.

Now after assessment of losses in these incidents the DC Srinagar has sanctioned an assistance of Rs 30 lakh in favour of affected families.

The amount includes Rs 1 lakh each for restoration of damaged structures, Rs 3000-4000 assistance for kitchen items, Rs 5000 cash assistance, Rs 10000-15000 each for subsistence expenses in view of the harsh weather conditions.

Speaking during the meeting Dr Shahid appreciated the efforts of the Fire & Emergency Services officials and the local youth for prompt response which helped minimise the losses in the fire incidents.

He also appreciated the revenue officials for immediate relief and assistance to families in dire need.

The DC asked the concerned officials to propose the cases for assistance under PMAY for assistance of Rs 1.68 lakh each in cases of fully damaged houses stating that the assistance will enable the affected families to reconstruct their houses.

He also emphasised the inclusion of fire safety norms in all building permission cases for residential structures in the district.

Meanwhile as a special initiative the Srinagar administration has undertaken to provide educational assistance including books to children and students belonging to the families affected in fire incidents.

Concerned Tehsildars have submitted details of families for sanction of assistance. The aim is to ensure that education of children of the affected families does not suffer after the unfortunate incidents in which their study material was also lost.