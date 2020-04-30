DC tours urban, rural areas of Srinagar, inspects COVID-19 health audit, provision of essentials

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Thursday held an extensive tour of urban and rural areas across the district to inspect response mechanism put in place in view of the prevailing situation due to COVID-19 outbreak.

He inspected provision of essential services and supplies and the ongoing door-to-door COVID-19 health audit being held across the district, said an official.

The DC started his tour with an extensive visit of Downtown areas of the city inspecting response mechanism put in place in red zone areas there. He took a firsthand appraisal of containment efforts and surveillance activities as well as provision of essential supplies and services in these areas.

The visit was one of the many the DC has made in the last two weeks to red zone areas to inspect response mechanism. It is notable that over half of the total number of COVID-19 red zones are in Downtown area of the Srinagar city, he said.

Some of the areas he visited and where he conducted an inspection during his tour there were Khanyar, Rainawari, Hazratbal and Lal Bazar among others.

During the tour, Dr Shahid also held an extensive inspection of the health audit going on across the district to determine spread of COVID-19 in the district and decide the course of action required to be taken to deal with it.

The inspection of the health audit was held in various rural areas some of which were Harwan, Dhara, Theed and Faqir Gujri among others. The DC’s inspection of the health audit in rural areas today follows similar inspection in various urban areas in the last two days.

Dr Shahid while visiting various households interacted with the people. In all areas he visited he noted the grievances of the local representatives he interacted with on the occasion and assured them of their immediate redressal.

The residents appreciated the proactive role of the district administration in general and the DC in particular in their efforts to contain spread of the COVID-19 disease and putting in place a mechanism for availability of essential supplies and services in the district, said the official.

Meanwhile, 32 thousand households and a population of around 1.65 lac citizens have been covered under the ongoing COVID-19 health audit in just four days since April 27 when it was started in the district, said the official.

It is notable that 700 teams comprising officials from concerned departments have been pressed into service for holding this important survey which is aimed at determining the spread of the COVID-19 disease in the district and the course of the action that should be taken to deal with it.

The data generated as part of this survey is being collected using the Swasthya Nidhi mobile application which was recently launched by the government.

It is notable that the district administration has put in place an elaborate and comprehensive response mechanism in the district in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in efforts to contain its spread and minimise the inconvenience to people due to the prevailing situation with lockdown enforced across the district as in other parts of J&K and the country.

The response mechanism includes elaborate plans for containment of spread of the COVID-19 disease as well as a guaranteed provision of essential services and supplies to all households particularly in red zone areas.