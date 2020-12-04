Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 4, 2020, 1:21 PM

DDC candidate shot at, injured in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Anees ul Islam was immediately rushed to sub-district hospital Kokernag for treatment.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 4, 2020, 1:21 PM
Photo Source: Facebook/ Anees Ul Islam
Photo Source: Facebook/ Anees Ul Islam

A DDC candidate was injured after unknown gunmen fired at him in Sagam area of Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the gunmen fired at Anees ul Islam, a resident of Sagam. He has received a bullet wound in his arm.

Trending News
State Election Commissioner K K Sharma. File Photo: Mir Imran/ GK

Over 50% voter turnout recorded in 3rd phase of J&K DDC elections

Kashmir University gets Centre of Excellence for glacial studies

Representational Photo

DDC candidate shot at in Sangam had refused to take security: Police

Representational Photo

43% votes polled till 1 pm in 3rd phase of J&K DDC polls

Anees ul Islam was immediately rushed to sub-district hospital Kokernag for treatment.

Quoting sources, the news report said that Anees had joined the Apni Party recently and was contesting the ongoing DDC election from Sagam block constituency.

Tagged in ,
Related News