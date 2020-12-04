DDC candidate shot at, injured in south Kashmir's Anantnag

A DDC candidate was injured after unknown gunmen fired at him in Sagam area of Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the gunmen fired at Anees ul Islam, a resident of Sagam. He has received a bullet wound in his arm.

Anees ul Islam was immediately rushed to sub-district hospital Kokernag for treatment.

Quoting sources, the news report said that Anees had joined the Apni Party recently and was contesting the ongoing DDC election from Sagam block constituency.