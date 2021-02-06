DDC Chairperson Election: Close contest between PAGD and Apni Party in south Kashmir's Shopian

A close contest is expected in the DDC chairperson election in south Kashmir’s Shopian district today as both the PAGD and the Apni party have support of seven members each.

A senior leader of PDP told news agency KNO that they are expecting to win the chairperson’s seat and if they manage to get it, two women DDC candidates from NC will get a term of 2 and half years each while the vice-chairperson berth will go to PDP.

He said that for the first two and half years Safiya Akhter who has won DDC election on NC ticket will be the chairperson and former MLA Watchi, Aijaz Ahmad Mir will be the vice-chairperson.

Zaffar Manhas, senior leader of the Apni Party looked in a dilemma as told KNO that he “can’t say who will win”.

“But, if AP wins the chairperson seat, Bilkeesa Akhter will get the post,” he said.

He said that Irfan Manhas will be their candidate for the vice-chairperson’s post.

Pertinently, at present both the PAGD and AP have the support of seven candidates each and if both manage to get 7 votes each, chairperson will be decided through a draw of lots.

Notably, in Shopian out of the 14 seats, 4 each seats were bagged by NC and independent candidates and PDP, Apni Party and Congress got 3, 2 and 1 respectively.

Later, 3 out of 4 independents besides one each from NC and Congress joined the Apni party and one independent candidate joined NC.