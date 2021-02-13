DDC chairperson polls postponed due to lack of quorum in J&K's Kishtwar, too

Election for the post of chairperson and vice-chairperson of District Development Council Kishtwar was postponed due to lack of the mandated two-third quorum for the election on Saturday.

News agency KNO quoted District Panchayat Election officer (DPEO) Kishtwar, Ashok Sharma saying that the meeting of election which was scheduled at conference hall of mini-secretariat Kishtwar at 11:30 AM was adjourned due to lack of prescribed quorum as only nine elected DDC members out of 14 were present in the meeting.

The next meeting for election to the post of chairperson and vice-chairperson shall be held within 10 days, he said.

Earlier in the day, polls for DDC posts in Rajouri, too, were postponed due to lack of quorum.