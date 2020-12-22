DDC Election results: BJP winner from Tulail to work for development, employment generation

Raja Aijaz Khan, the winner of the DDC election from Tulail area of Gurez, on Tuesday said he will work for the development and employment generation in his constituency.

Khan, who is also the local BDC chairman, thanked the people who voted for him despite heavy snowfall.

Talking to media persons, Khan, who is the son of former PDP MLA Fakeer Mohammad Khan, said the people of Tulail came out in large numbers despite heavy snowfall in the region which also affected his election campaign.

Khan won by getting 2523 votes while his close rival from National Conference got 1193 votes.

“It had snowed 2ft deep and I was only able to reach fifty per cent of the total voters’ door to door seeking votes, however, despite harsh weather people voted for me in large numbers for which I am very thankful to them,” he said.

Talking to this reporter, Khan said that his focus will remain on development and employment generation in his constituency’s far-flung villages apart from electricity.

“We face great difficulties without a tunnel in our area and in Tulail many villages do not have electricity, also the youth have no source to earn a livelihood,” he said, adding that his focus will remain on the development of the area.

Meanwhile, Tasleema Nasreen, a PAGD candidate from National Conference won the Gurez constituency by 144 votes against a BJP candidate.