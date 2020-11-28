DDC elections: 39.69 % votes polled till 1 pm across J&K; Budgam records highest 46% in Kashmir

The first phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded voter percentage of 39.69% across different constituencies spread over all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 01:00 PM.

The eight-phase DDC polls are also the maiden elections in Jammu and Kashmir since it was reorganised as a union territory last year, and it is being held along with byelections to panchayats.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Kupwara has recorded voting percentage of 34.1077%, Bandipora 34.18%, Baramulla 25.58%, Ganderbal 36.26%, Srinagar 29.94%, Budgam 47.44%, Pulwama 6.08 %, Shopian 22.375%, Kulgam 24.49% and Anantnag 26.65% till 01:00 PM.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 27.14%, Doda 50.63%, Ramban 54.91%, Reasi 56.17%, Udhampur 45.03%, Kathua 54.23%, Samba 59.29%, Jammu 48.96%, Rajouri 57.73% and Poonch 55.48% till 01:00 PM.