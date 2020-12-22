DDC Elections: PAGD candidates leading on 10 seats as vote counting gets underway

In the ongoing counting for District Development Council (DDC) elections, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) candidates are leading on 10 seats, reports said.

The counting for 280 DDC constituencies is being held today across Jammu and Kashmir.

PAGD was leading on 10 seats and the BJP on nine seats, reported news agency KNO.

As per reports, Congress is leading on two seats while Apni Party is leading on three seats and others on eight seats.

Counting of votes began on Tuesday to decide the fate of 2,178 candidates in the fray for the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

The process will bring to an end the eight-phase polling process which was spread over 25 days. There are 280 DDC seats — 14 in each of the 20 districts of the union territory.

The DDC election is being seen as a fight between the BJP and other political parties in the region.

The elections to this third tier of Panchayati Raj system were held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir and were the first mass polls since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The polling was held over eight phases beginning November 28 and ending on December 19 as 51 per cent of the 57 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise in the elections, which were largely peaceful.