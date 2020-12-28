DDC members administered oath across all districts of Kashmir

The elected members of maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections held in the history of Jammu and Kashmir were today administered oath by respective district heads across all the districts of Kashmir division.

138 DDC members representing 138 Block Constituencies of 10 districts of the division swore in the name of God and pledged to bear true faith and allegiance to the constitution of India and also uphold the Sovereignty of India, read an official handout.

The District Development Commissioner (DDC), Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, administered oath to the recently elected members of District Development Council (DDC) of Srinagar, who registered their victory in the first DDC election held in Jammu & Kashmir.

While talking to the media, Dr Shahid said that with the completion of the oath ceremony of DDC members, the process to implement three tier Panchayati Raj Act has been fully implemented. He said that DDC members will be imparted necessary training about the implementation of rules and regulations besides they will be made aware about the powers delegated to them under the Constitution.

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza administered oath to newly elected 14 DDC members representing 14 Block Constituencies of Budgam during an impressive function organized at Sheikh Ul Alam Hall here.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal administered oath to 14 newly elected District Development Council (DDC) members during a grand swearing-in ceremony at Mini Secretariat here.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer administered oath to recently elected 14 District Development Council (DDC) members at DC office here.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, K.K.Sidha administered oath to 14 recently elected District Development Council (DDC) members at Town Hall here.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla Dr. G. N. Itoo administered oath to the recently elected 14 members of District Development Councils of the district at Dak Bungalow.

District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad administered oath and affirmation of allegiance to the newly elected 13 members of District Development Council of the district at Conference Hall Mini Secretariat here.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Anshul Garg administered oath to 13 newly elected District Development Council (DDC) members at Town Hall here.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, administered oath to 14 recently elected District Development Council (DDC) members at District Administrative Complex here.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat administered oath to the newly elected 14 District Development Council (DDC) members representing 14 DDC constituencies at Conference Hall Mini-Secretariat here.