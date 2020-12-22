Kashmir, Latest News
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora ,
UPDATED: December 22, 2020, 2:36 PM

DDC polls: Counting put on hold for Hajin-A where PaK woman was in poll fray

Shazia Aslam, who originally hails from Muzaffarabad in Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) and is married to an ex-militant, Mohammad Phaphu in Banyari in Hajin is contesting from Hajin-A DDC constituency.
Vote counting process in Jammu. [Image for representational purpose only] Photo: Mir Imran/ GK

The authorities have allegedly put the vote counting on hold for Hajin-A DDC constituency in north Kashmir’s Bandipora, triggering outrage among contesting candidates.

According to several reports the voting has been stopped following the nationality issue.

Her husband, Phaphoo had also participated in assembly elections a few years before, according to the locals.

Her husband, Phaphoo had also participated in assembly elections a few years before, according to the locals.

Phaphoo, who was present at the counting center told this reporter that the authorities at the centre were delaying the counting by saying that it will start within some time. “… but no counting is taking place,” he said. 

Meanwhile, other women candidates from the constituency have expressed outrage at the move. “Why weren’t the nationality concerns addressed by the commission at the time of filing of nominations? One candidate has held all of us hostage,” said Abida, a contestant. 

They said that the authorities have told them to wait.

