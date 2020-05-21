Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 3,435; cases climb to 1,12,359

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,435 and the number of cases to 1,12,359 in the country on Thursday, registering an increase of 132 deaths and 5,609 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 63,624, while 45,299 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

“Thus, around 40.32 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior health ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 132 deaths reported since Wednesday morning, 65 were from Maharashtra, 30 from Gujarat, nine from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Delhi, four each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three each from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, two in Telangana, and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and Odisha.