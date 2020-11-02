Latest News, World
IANS
Istanbul ,
UPDATED: November 2, 2020, 10:03 AM

Death toll in Turkey's earthquake climbs to 62

218 citizens are still under treatment in hospitals.
A view of a collapsed building after an earthquake of 7.0 magnitude hit Turkey on Friday. Photo Source: Twitter / @laibvhh
File Photo. Source: Twitter / @laibvhh

The death toll in the earthquake that struck Turkey’s western province Izmir climbed to 62, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of Turkey (AFAD) said.

In a written statement on Sunday, the AFAD noted that a total of 940 people were wounded at the 6.6-magnitude earthquake that hit the Aegean Sea off the Seferihisar district on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

It said 218 citizens are still under treatment in hospitals.

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing in the debris of eight collapsed buildings across the province, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Koca said on his Twitter account that so far, 104 people were rescued from under the debris.

According to Izmir Mayor Tunc Soyer, the number of damaged buildings was 400 across the province.

The Izmir municipality has established several tent centers across the province, continuously distributing food and other supplies for people in need.

The mayor said some laundry centers were also set up to meet the hygiene needs of those living in tents.

