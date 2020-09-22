Decomposed human skull recovered from Sindh in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

A decomposed human skull was found in nallah Sindh near Arch area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday.

Reports said that the locals spotted a human skull floating in Nallah Sindh after which they informed the police.

Senior superintendent of police Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal told Greater Kashmir that a human skull in a decomposed condition has been found in nallah Sindh near the same place where some body parts (legs) were found a month ago.

A police team is on the spot and further investigation has been taken up, the SSP said.