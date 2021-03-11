Chenab Valley, Latest News
Decomposed male body found in J&K's Kishtwar

An unidentified male body was found along banks of river Chenab near Paninallah in Kishtwar district of Jammu division, officials said. 

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the body was recovered by the police soon after being informed by locals who spotted it. The body was shifted to mortuary of district Hospital Kishtwar, officials said. 

The police have also requested people to share information if anyone is missing from their family members at the cell phone number 9906154100 and approach Police Station Kishtwar to identify the body.

SHO Kishtwar Abid Bukhari told GNS that efforts are underway to identify the body. 

