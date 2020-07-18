Kashmir, Latest News
Irfan Raina
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 18, 2020, 3:48 PM

Defence minister Rajnath Singh visits Amarnath cave shrine in Kashmir Himalayas

Singh was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General MM Naravane.
Irfan Raina
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 18, 2020, 3:48 PM
Image Courtesy: DD
Image Courtesy: DD

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a 2-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday morning visited the Amarnath cave shrine to pay obeisance and perform Puja.

Reports said Singh was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General MM Naravane.

Trending News
Representative Image

Youth killed, father injured after concrete slab collapses in Budgam

Image Source: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Twitter Handle

Rajnath visits key forward post along LoC in Kashmir

GK Photo

Kangan landslide: Srinagar-Leh highway blocked for 2nd day

Singh had on Friday visited Leh where he reviewed security in the aftermath of standoffs with China along the Line of Actual Control, including the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on June 15.

Related News