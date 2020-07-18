Defence minister Rajnath Singh visits Amarnath cave shrine in Kashmir Himalayas

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a 2-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday morning visited the Amarnath cave shrine to pay obeisance and perform Puja.

Reports said Singh was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General MM Naravane.

Singh had on Friday visited Leh where he reviewed security in the aftermath of standoffs with China along the Line of Actual Control, including the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on June 15.