Delhi bound Indigo plane comes close to snow mound at Srinagar airport, passengers deboarded

The incident caused panic among the passengers, but things eased as they were informed about it as per an official. GK Photo

Authorities on Wednesday afternoon deboarded passengers from a Delhi bound flight of Indigo airlines after it came in “close proximity” of accumulated snow at Srinagar airport.

Sharad Kumar, Director, Airport Authority of India, told GNS the passengers were shifted to other aircraft in order to avoid any incident.

“There was the possibility of an incident as the plane came in close proximity of snow accumulated there and in order to avoid it (incident), the plane was halted there and then, ” he said.

Sharma said the aircraft was later toed and brought back on track.
He said the plane was bound for New Delhi and had to be halted at around 12:30 P.M. as it came to the close proximity of the snow accumulation.

The incident caused panic among the passengers, but things eased as they were informed about it as per an official.

