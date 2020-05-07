Delhi court issues production warrant against J-K police officer Davinder Singh

A Delhi court Thursday issued production warrant against Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Davinder Singh, who was arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year.

Special judge M K Nagpal directed the authorities of Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir, where Singh is currently lodged, to produce him before the court here on May 18, his advocate Prashant Prakash said.

The judge also issued production warrants against three other accused persons Javed Iqbal, Syed Naveed Mushtaq and Imran Shafi Mir arrested in the case.

The order was passed after Tihar jail authorities informed the judge that the accused persons could not be brought before the court since they are currently in a J-K jail.

Singh, a DSP, was suspended in January this year.

The Special Cell had brought him to Delhi from Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir.

The court had earlier sent Syed Naveed Mushtaq and others to police custody till April 3 after the police said that he and other co accused were planning to execute attacks in Delhi and various parts of the country and targeted killings of protected persons.

The police had said that Mushtaq, the commander of Shopian district of Hizbul Mujahiddeen, used to chat with other co-accused and militants through various internet platforms, including darknet chat.

Mushtaq, along with other militants of Hizbul Mujahideen, were planning to execute attack in Delhi and other parts of the country and targeted killings of protected persons, police had told the court.

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR under Section 120B of IPC. The FIR said that the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are being trained for carrying out militant activities.

The FIR also mentioned of D Company and Chhota Shakeel. According to the FIR, the Delhi Police Special Cell had received an input that the D Company is funding to pro-Khalistan organisations in Punjab.

Under this very FIR Davinder Singh was taken in custody. He is currently in judicial custody in the case.

The Special Cell had also interrogated Davinder Singh regarding the Khalistan angle, police said.

Although Davinder Singh is not named in the FIR, but the Special Cell has some inputs on the basis of which the enquiry will be done carried out and Davinder Singh will be questioned.