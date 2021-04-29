Delhi doesn't have sufficient vaccine doses for 18-44 age group: Health minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the city does not have sufficient doses of vaccine for the inoculation of those in the 18-44 age group and orders have been placed with manufacturers for the same.

The minister, however, said preparations to give jabs to this category have been completed.

“At present, we don’t have vaccines. We have requested the companies to provide it, Jain told reporters when asked if there were enough vaccines available for the 18-44 age group.

“We will tell you in a day or two, he replied to another query about starting the inoculation drive for this category on May 1.

He also said that the manufactures are yet to provide a schedule of vaccine supply to the Delhi government.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday had said that everybody aged above 18 would be administered anti-coronavirus vaccines free of cost in Delhi.