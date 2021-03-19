Delhi High Court refuses to stay ED summons to ex-J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in money-laundering case

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to stay summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in a money-laundering case.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh of the Delhi High Court today refused to grant a stay on summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued to the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti on a case against her under S.50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, reported Live Law.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader’s appearance before the ED is now due for March 22.

Sr. Adv. Nitya Ramakrishnan was representing Mehbooba while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, along with others appeared for the Centre and the ED.

Mehbooba had moved the court to seek quashing of the summons, claiming that she received the summons on her personal email ID from the official email ID of the Assistant Director, Enforcement Directorate on Mar 5 under Sections 50(2) and 50(3) of the PMLA and that it refers to an Annexure which “has not been sent to her, and therefore she was not aware of its contents.”

ED had earlier sought the appearance of the PDP leader on March 15. However, on the last date of hearing, the ED had submitted before court that it would not insist upon her appearance until Mar 19.