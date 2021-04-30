India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: April 30, 2021, 3:50 PM

Delhi LG tests positive for COVID-19

The LG along with his spouse took the first dose of COVID vaccine at the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital here last month.
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. [image source: Twitter/ @LtGovDelhi]
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. [image source: Twitter/ @LtGovDelhi]

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

He said he will continue to work and monitor the situation in Delhi while being isolated at his residence.

“I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested.Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence,” he tweeted.

The LG along with his spouse took the first dose of COVID vaccine at the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital here last month

