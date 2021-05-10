India, Latest News
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 1:45 PM

Delhi riots: HC grants 3-week bail to Natasha Narwal to perform last rites of father

The court granted the relief as her brother is also infected with COVID-19 and the state did not oppose the plea moved by her through advocate Adit S Pujari.
The Delhi High Court Monday granted bail to JNU student Natasha Narwal, arrested last year in May in connection with the communal riots in north-east Delhi to perform the last rites of her father who succumbed to COVID-19.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and A J Bhambhani granted interim bail to Narwal, a Pinjra Tod activist, for three weeks subject to her furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Pinjra Tod (Break the Cage) was founded in 2015 to make hostels and paying guest accommodations less restrictive for women students.

