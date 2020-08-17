Jammu, Latest News
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu ,
UPDATED: August 17, 2020, 2:53 PM

Derogatory video case: Third accused arrested in Jammu

police have booked and arrested three persons for their derogatory remarks for inciting communal tension
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu ,
UPDATED: August 17, 2020, 2:53 PM
Representative Image
Representative Image

Police in Jammu on Monday claimed to have arrested the third accused in a derogatory video case.

“Rohit Sharma, resident of Pacca Danga, Jammu is the third accused arrested in connection with the case FIR no. 100/2020 of Police Station Pacca Danga,” said the Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh.

Trending News
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

708 fresh Covid-19 cases take J&K tally past 30000

Representational Pic

Youth found dead in north Kashmir's Handwara

GK File Photo

Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir's Shopian

File Photo

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

The arrest was made, even as protests and shutdowns were reported from Chenab Valley areas, including Bhadarwah, Kishtwar, Doda and Banihal.

On Sunday, the IGP Jammu zone informed that they have arrested two persons namely Satpal Sharma (who used the objectionable remarks) and Deepak.

So far, police have booked and arrested three persons for their derogatory remarks for inciting communal tension keeping in view sensitivity involved in the case.

Related News