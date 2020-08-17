Derogatory video case: Third accused arrested in Jammu

Police in Jammu on Monday claimed to have arrested the third accused in a derogatory video case.

“Rohit Sharma, resident of Pacca Danga, Jammu is the third accused arrested in connection with the case FIR no. 100/2020 of Police Station Pacca Danga,” said the Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh.

The arrest was made, even as protests and shutdowns were reported from Chenab Valley areas, including Bhadarwah, Kishtwar, Doda and Banihal.

On Sunday, the IGP Jammu zone informed that they have arrested two persons namely Satpal Sharma (who used the objectionable remarks) and Deepak.

So far, police have booked and arrested three persons for their derogatory remarks for inciting communal tension keeping in view sensitivity involved in the case.