Derogatory video: Kishtwar observes complete shutdown, partial bandh in Doda and Bhaderwah

A peaceful bandh is being observed in Chenab Valley today whereas people in Banihal town organised a demonstration to demand action against people who had uploaded a communally sensitive video in Jammu.

“We have given one day peaceful bandh call in the entire Chenab Valley including Kishtwar. All the communities have supported the bandh call in Kishtwar. The bandh is being observed in Doda, Bhaderwah and Ramban,” said Imam Jama Masjid, Kishtwar, Farooq Ahmed Kitchloo.

The announcements were made from the loudspeakers asking people to stay inside their homes, said a resident. Strict security arrangements have been made in the district to avoid any untoward incident.

“There is a bandh on the call issued by the locals. There are certain restrictions due to covid19,” added SSP Kishtwar, Harmeet Singh.

There is a complete shutdown in Kishtwar as both the communities have closed their shops and transport is off the roads.

“The roads are deserted with deployment of additional troops in the town in view of the situation. However, the situation is peaceful,” said an official.

Meanwhile, a partial bandh is being observed in Doda and Bhaderwah. Besides, Banihal town has witnessed massive protest demonstrations against the blasphemous remarks.