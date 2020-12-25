Devotees hold special prayers for peace, prosperity in J-K on Christmas

Christmas was celebrated in Kashmir on Friday with religious fervour as devotees held special prayers for peace and prosperity in the union territory.

However, the celebrations were a low-key affair due to the coronavirus-related restrictions.

The biggest gathering in the Valley was held at Holy Family Catholic Church at Moulana Azad Road in the heart of the city, where members of the Christian community, including women and children, assembled to celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ and held special prayers.

The church, decorated with colourful buntings and balloons, wore a festive look.

However, the celebrations were subdued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the believers were a few tourists who joined the locals on the auspicious day and prayed for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and the world over.

The Christmas celebrations this year were held in compliance to COVID-19 protocols as devotees wore masks and maintained social distancing and followed other standard operating procedures (SOPs).