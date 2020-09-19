DGP says drone used to drop weapons across LoC in Rajouri, calls aerial weapons' dropping a challenge

Calling the aerial dropping of weapons as a big challenge, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police, Dilbag Singh on Saturday said that the militants arrested in Rajouri district had also received weapons dropped on this side of the LoC using a drone.

He said that an information was received by the police that some suspicious movement has taken place in Gurdan area near Rajouri after which police and 38 RR of army launched a joint search operation last night during which three suspects were held.

He said one of them also lobbed a hand grenade at the search party, which didn’t explode.

“All three were nabbed and a huge consignment of arms and ammunition have been received from their possession which include 2 AK rifles, 4 Hand Grenades, 3 Chinese Pistols and ammunition besides one lakh rupees of cash,” said the DGP.

He said that the weapons recovered from militants were dropped on this side using a drone which is a maiden incident of weapons’ dropping using aerial objects.

IGP Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said that army and police seized a consignment of ammunition and IED making material in Balakote a few days ago whereas a narco militancy module have also been busted in Rajouri by police arresting five accused and recovering 11 kilograms of heroin.

The three militants arrested were identified as Rahil Bashir from Tikken Pulwama, Amir Jaan from Lehlara Pulwama and Younis Wani from Killer Shopian.