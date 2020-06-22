Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Bhaderwah,
UPDATED: June 22, 2020, 10:53 AM

Dhok Defence Committee member injured in firing in JK's Doda

The injured was taken to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu.
A Dhok Defence Committee (DDC) member was injured in firing in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, a police official said on Monday.

Gopal Nath (35), a resident of village Duggi-Dandi, suffered injury in the right leg when unidentified gunmen opened fire at a dhok (mudhouse) in Jhompari Dal, 16 km from Bhaderwah town, around 11.30 pm on Sunday, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Aadil Rishu said.

He said Nath and another DDC member, Firoz Din, were present inside the dhok (mudhouse) with their sheep when they reportedly came under fire.

Police have recovered a 12-bore gun from the area, Rishu said.

The officer said the preliminary investigation did not point towards involvement of militants.

Further investigation into the firing incident is on.

