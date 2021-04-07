'Didn't leave when we made them ministers': Mehbooba takes dig at leaders quitting PDP

Former J&K Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said that the leaders who quit her party in the recent past were the same who once preferred the PDP where they used to be ministers, MLAs and even parliament members.

Mehbooba said that the leaders who have quit the party would be able to explain better “whether they left out of somebody’s pressure or due to something else”.

“How can I answer this question? Ask those who left. They didn’t leave when we made them ministers, MLAs and even Rajya Sabha members. I don’t know whether they are leaving out of somebody’s pressure or something else,” news agency KNO quoted Mehbooba while talking to reporters at her Gupkar residence as saying.

Mehbooba said that PDP is “facing challenging times so is J&K”.

Pertinently, a number of leaders including seniors have quit PDP since the political activities resumed in J&K post abrogation of Article 370.

Among them include ex-minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, who once defeated former J&K Chief Minister and NC Vice President, Omar Abdullah from Srinagar, another leader from Srinagar and ex-trade union leader, Khurshid Alam besides many others.