Director SKIMS pays tribute to Dr Nazir Wani

Director Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura A G Ahangar on Tuesday paid tributes to the renowned surgeon and ex-Dean of the Institution, Dr Nazir Ahmad Wani who passed away last week.

He said that Wani will be remembered by the generations to come. “His contribution was tremendous and remarkable in shaping the department of surgery besides being an excellent surgeon,” said Ahangar.

He said Wani had trained hundreds of students who are working as reputed surgeons around the world now. “ His departure from this world has created a big void in the field of medical sciences,” he said.

The executive office of the secretary general of SKIMS and all the medical staff have condoled the demise of Dr Wani.

Wani breathed his last at SKIMS Soura on Friday. He was 68.