Disallowing PDP meeting exposes hollow claims of BJP govt about normalcy in Kashmir: CPI (M)

While condemning the police action to disallow Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders from moving out of their houses for a party meeting, CPI(M) Thursday said it has once again “exposed” the hollow claims of the BJP government about normalcy in Kashmir.

“It is highly astonishing that the BJP government is even afraid of allowing a political party to hold a meeting. For more than one year, the BJP government has been lying about normalcy in Kashmir. If that is the case then why were senior leaders of a political party placed under house arrest and not allowed to meet?,” CPI (M) asked, in a statement.

“The fact is that the only thing the revocation of Article 370 has achieved so far is a complete abrogation of democracy in J&K and an unconscionable suppression of civil and democratic rights.”

The government must release all political prisoners, including PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, without any further delay, it demanded.