Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 6:35 PM

Dist admin Srinagar withdraws order allowing partial reopening of groceries

It further said the movement of government officials shall be regulated through passes issued by the district administration.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 6:35 PM
A local purchasing bakery items in Srinagar amid lockdown imposed in the region to contain the virus spread, 11, May, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
A local purchasing bakery items in Srinagar amid lockdown imposed in the region to contain the virus spread, 11, May, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

District administration Srinagar on Tuesday withdrew within a day the order partially exempting selected essential activities from the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. 

On Monday, the district administration had exempted essential permissible activities in the district including bakery and butcher shops from the prevailing lockdown restrictions from 8:00 am-12 pm ahead of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. 

Trending News
L G Manoj Sinha during a press conference in Srinagar. [File/ GK]

J&K govt announces financial assistance to next of kin of COVID-19 victims

File: Mubashir Khan/GK

Rain, thunderstorm likely in J&K from tomorrow till Friday: MeT

Security forces leaving the encounter site in south Kashmir. [File: Mir Wasim/ GK]

Three militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir's Anantnag: police

However, in an order issued this afternoon,  Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Ainaz Asad said the provision had been withdrawn till further orders. 

The order further reads that the movement of government officials shall be regulated through passes issued by the district administration.

The heads of the departments have been askd to regulate attendance of staff at 50 % strength as per guidelines issued by the government. 

Tagged in , ,
Related News