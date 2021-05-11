Dist admin Srinagar withdraws order allowing partial reopening of groceries

District administration Srinagar on Tuesday withdrew within a day the order partially exempting selected essential activities from the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

On Monday, the district administration had exempted essential permissible activities in the district including bakery and butcher shops from the prevailing lockdown restrictions from 8:00 am-12 pm ahead of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

However, in an order issued this afternoon, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Ainaz Asad said the provision had been withdrawn till further orders.

The order further reads that the movement of government officials shall be regulated through passes issued by the district administration.

The heads of the departments have been askd to regulate attendance of staff at 50 % strength as per guidelines issued by the government.