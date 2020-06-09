Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 9, 2020, 8:57 PM

District Health Society Srinagar appoints 65 paramedics to strengthen Covid-19 response system

GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 9, 2020, 8:57 PM
File Photo
File Photo

District Health Society, Srinagar headed by District Development Commissioner, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has appointed 65 applicants against various paramedical posts to augment and strengthen the management in various hospitals for efficient COVID response system.


The selection committee comprised of Chief Medical Officer Dr Jahangir Bakshi, Jt Director Planning Mohammad Yaseen Lone and District Health Officer under supervision of the chairman issued the selection list a day after the recruitment process conducted on 8th June 2020.

Trending News
File Photo

Mechanism worked out for transportation of Cherry, other fruit: Advisor Sharma

File Pic

J&K reports 61 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally 4346

File Representational Pic

Javed Iqbal Wani appointed as judge of common high court for J&K, Ladakh

File Pic

Killing of Sarpanch in Anantnag a despicable act to target grassroots political structure: Karan Singh


The posts against which selections have been made include 42 posts of Staff Nurse- DNB, 4 posts of Staff Nurse – Dialysis , 10 Staff Nurse – NUHM,   3 Lab technicians, 1 Dawasaaz and 5 Pharmacists.


DDC Srinagar has directed for appointment letters to selected candidates and their induction training to be completed within one week for utilisation of their services in various hospitals.

Related News