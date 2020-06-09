District Health Society Srinagar appoints 65 paramedics to strengthen Covid-19 response system

District Health Society, Srinagar headed by District Development Commissioner, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has appointed 65 applicants against various paramedical posts to augment and strengthen the management in various hospitals for efficient COVID response system.



The selection committee comprised of Chief Medical Officer Dr Jahangir Bakshi, Jt Director Planning Mohammad Yaseen Lone and District Health Officer under supervision of the chairman issued the selection list a day after the recruitment process conducted on 8th June 2020.



The posts against which selections have been made include 42 posts of Staff Nurse- DNB, 4 posts of Staff Nurse – Dialysis , 10 Staff Nurse – NUHM, 3 Lab technicians, 1 Dawasaaz and 5 Pharmacists.



DDC Srinagar has directed for appointment letters to selected candidates and their induction training to be completed within one week for utilisation of their services in various hospitals.