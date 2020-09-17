District Magistrate Baramulla to investigate death of Sopore youth: IGP Kashmir

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar Thursday said that after some allegations by the family members of a deceased youth from Sopore, Baramulla, District Magistrate Baramulla has ordered an inquiry to find out how the youth died.

“I believe the youth (Irfan Ahmed) died after felling on a stone. He may have died due to cardiac arrest when he fled during a raid amid darkness. Let the inquiry team and medical team come up with exact details about his death,” he said while replying a query as to how a youth who was in police custody died. Asked why the body of deceased Iran wasn’t handed over to his family, the IGP said in view of the Covid-19 body wasn’t handed over and instead buried at Sonmarg area of Ganderbal in presence of a magistrate and close relations.

“Earlier, there was written agreement when a militant had died in Sopore, that only 50 to 60 men would attend funeral but 2000 turned up. So we had apprehensions that 10,000 or 20,000 people may gather at funeral and there was a risk of spread of pandemic. So that’s why body wasn’t handed over to family,” the IGP said as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO)

He, however, reiterated that the Irfan was an OGW and from whose possession two hand grenades were recovered and that he was taken for more recovery during the night after which he fled during darkness,” he said. Sopore area of Baramulla witnessed massive protests against the death of Irfan forcing the authorities to snap the internet services in the area.