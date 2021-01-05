Divisional admin orders rationing of fuel as a precautionary measure after heavy snowfall in Kashmir

The divisional administration in Kashmir has ordered rationing of fuel as a “precautionary measure” amid continuous snowfall.

Divisional Commissioner Pandurang Kondbarao Pole told news agency GNS on Tuesday that the order has been issued as “precautionary one” even as stocks are full. “We are not low on stocks. The order is a precautionary, a preventive one to avoid any difficulties which may arise (in future),” he said responding to query if the stocks are running low due to continuous closure of Jammu-Srinagar highway amid unabated snowfall across the Valley.

As per the order issued on January 4, the divisional administration has ordered issuing limited petrol and diesel besides LPG to the consumers.

The concerned have been asked to ensure that two-wheeler are issued only three litres of petrol, 3-wheeler: 05-Litres (petrol or diesel), four-wheelers (Private): 10-Litres, four-wheelers (Commercial): 20-Litres and heavy Motor vehicles/Buses, Trucks: 20-Litres.

“The LPG cylinder shall be issued to the consumer only after 21-days against proper acknowledgement and record,” reads the order.

The Divisional Commissioner has also ordered all the concerned and Line Departments to conduct extensive market checking to crack the whip on the persons indulging in overcharging, black-marketing, profiteering etc.

“Concerned Tehsildar & TSO shall make surprise visits and ensure implementation of these directions and report through concerned Dy. Commissioner accordingly,” the order added.