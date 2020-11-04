Divisional Commissioners of Jammu, Kashmir regions nominated as liaison officers for Panchayat, DDC elections

The General Administration Department (GAD) on Wednesday nominated Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and his Kashmiri counterpart as nodal officers for smooth conduct of Panchayat and District Development Council (DDC) eleections in the Union Territory.

As per the orders, both the officers will be responsible for liaisoning and communicating with the concerned agencies/departments of the Union Territory and the Government of India for arranging air sorties to transport men, machinery and security personnel for smooth conduct of elections to the Panchayats and District Development Councils (DDC) in the UT.