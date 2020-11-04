Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 4, 2020, 5:02 PM

Divisional Commissioners of Jammu, Kashmir regions nominated as liaison officers for Panchayat, DDC elections

Both the officers will be responsible for liaisoning and communicating with the concerned agencies.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 4, 2020, 5:02 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo
Trending News

Lower classes' exams to commence from second week of November; 8th and 9th standard from Nov 15

File Photo of State Election Commissioner K K Sharma

State Election Commission announces 8-phase maiden DDC polls in J&K from November 28

Dr Naveed Bashir Rounyal / File Photo

Doctor, 37, dies due to COVID-19 in J&K's Banihal

The General Administration Department (GAD) on Wednesday nominated Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and his Kashmiri counterpart as nodal officers for smooth conduct of Panchayat and District Development Council (DDC) eleections in the Union Territory.

As per the orders, both the officers will be responsible for liaisoning and communicating with the concerned agencies/departments of the Union Territory and the Government of India for arranging air sorties to transport men, machinery and security personnel for smooth conduct of elections to the Panchayats and District Development Councils (DDC) in the UT.

Tagged in ,
Related News