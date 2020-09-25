DNA samples of parents match with Rajouri labourers killed in Shopian: IGP Kashmir

Inspector General of Police Kashmir range Vijay Kumar Friday said that results of DNA samples of parents of three youth from Rajouri district have matched with those killed in Amshipora, Shopian on July 18 this year and police will now take further course of action.

“We have received the DNA sample results of three families of Rajouri and they have matched with those killed in Amshipora, Shopian. We will now take further course of action and complete remaining formalities,” Kumar told media men at police control room (PCR) Srinagar, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO)

Police had collected six DNA samples from the parents of three slain youth killed in Amshipora, Shopian on July 18. A police team from Kashmir had visited Rajouri and collected DNA samples of parents of three youth. It is after a gap of 40 days, that the DNA samples matched between the families and the slain youth.

On September 18, in a brief statement, the Army had stated that the Shopian operation contravened the dos and don’ts of the Chief of Army Staff approved by the Supreme Court.

“The inquiry has brought out certain prima facie evidence indicating that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded and the Do’s and Don’ts of Chief of Army Staff as approved by the Supreme Court have been contravened. “Consequently, the competent disciplinary authority has directed to initiate disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against those found prima-facie answerable,” the statement had said.

Soon after the army’s statement, the families of slain youth had demanded immediate exhumation of the bodies of their loved ones for proper burial at Rajouri. The three families from Rajouri had identified their sons through pictures that went viral on social media. The army had ordered a court of inquiry while police and the administration had been probing the case separately.